Subramanian Swamy urges PM Modi to amend Tagore's version of 'Jana Gana Mana' national anthem

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramaniam Swamy on Tuesday urged the country's premier to replace the original version of the Indian National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana', as composed by Rabindranath Tagore, with a version adopted by the Indian National Army (INA) in 1943.

Swamy wrote that it was the demand of the "overwhelming majority of the youths of India" that "some of the words" in the National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' be replaced by the version that was "composed and sung" by the INA on the occasion of the Declaration of India's independence on October 21, 1943, "after Subhash Chandra Bose led capture of Imphal, Manipur".

In his letter, Swamy further cited the words of Dr Rajendra Prasad who had suggested that the words in the National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' may be amended or replaced in the future with other 'appropriate words'.