Remembering Rajiv Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticises BJP's name changing policy

Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has criticized the name changing policy of BJP and said "changing the name is in their nature but it is difficult to create history by this". He also announced five new schemes in the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of Rajiv’s birth anniversary.

Gehlot said that it is easy to change the name but you cannot create history by tilting the facts. He also targeted the central government by saying that Rajiv Gandhi had implemented the anti-defection bill as defectors had became a problem but now to topple the elected governments the Centre is playing the game of resignation of the MLAs. It happened in many states. He said how the country is functioning is a matter of concern.

He said that the ruling party in the country talks about the traditions but it can’t even face criticism and critics are anti-national for them.

On the occasion, Gehlot announced two institutes and three schemes in the name of Rajiv Gandhi. Gehlot announced a Fintech University in Jodhpur and a centre of advanced technology in Jaipur in the name of Rajiv Gandhi. Besides this, an innovation award, a youth core and a scholarship for academic excellence were also announced in the name of Rajiv Gandhi.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 05:38 PM IST