Remembering Chandra Shekhar Azad on his 91st death anniversary: Lesser known facts and quotes

Popularly known as ‘Azad’, Chandra Shekhar was born on July 23, 1906. He was born to Pandit Sitaram Tiwari and Jagran Devi in the Bhavra village, today known as Alirajpur district in Madhya Pradesh. Today, on his 91st death anniversary, here are some lesser known facts about the legend.

Azad’s mother always wanted him to become a great Sanskrit scholar and so his parents sent him to Kashi Vidyapeeth in Varanasi to pursue the same.

In December 1921, despite being a student Azad joined Mahatma Gandhi’s non-cooperation movement at the age of 15. It was during the movement he was arrested for the first time.

He played a key role in Kakori Rail Dacoity in 1925, the train carried cash that belonged to the British treasury. He was also involved in the killing of assistant superintendent of police John Poyantz Saunders in 1928.

He adopted his last name ‘Azad’ which means ‘free’ in Urdu. On being produced in court, he mentioned his name as ‘Azad’, father’s name as ‘Swatantrata’ meaning independence and residence as ‘Jail’. He also declared that the police would never capture him alive.

He mastered the art of archery from the tribal Bhils of Jhabua district. The art helped out in the arms struggle against Britishers.

He was fondly called as ‘Quick-silver’ by his mentor Ram Prasad Bismil for his alertness and restless attitude.

Bhagat Singh joined Azad to fight the British after the death of Lala Lajpatrai. Azad trained him in convert conducts.

On February 27, 1931, Azad killed three policemen and injured several others in Alfred Park while defending himself and Sukhdev Raj. Sukhdev Raj was able to escape but Azad was not. Holding true to his pledge of getting caught alive, he shot himself with his last bullet. The pistol is exhibited at the Allahabad Museum.

Azad died on February 27, 1931 at Alfred Park in Allahabad. The park has been renamed as Chandrashekhar Azad Park. Besides several schools, colleges and public institutions are named after him.

Don’t see others doing better than you, beat your own records every day, because success is a fight between you and yourself.

मेरा नाम आजाद है, पिता का नाम स्वतंत्रता और पता जेल है

If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.

'अगर आपके लहू में रोष नहीं है, तो ये पानी है जो आपकी रगों में बह रहा है. ऐसी जवानी का क्या मतलब अगर वो मातृभूमि के काम ना आए.'

We will face the bullets of the enemies; we are free and will remain free.

दुश्मन की गोलियों का हम सामना करेंगे। आजाद ही रहे हैं, आजाद ही रहेंगे।

I believe in a religion that propagates freedom, equality, and brotherhood.

A plane is always safe on the ground, but it is not made for that. Always take some meaningful risks in life to achieve great heights.

दूसरों को अपने से बेहतर करते हुए न देखें, हर दिन अपने रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ें क्योंकि सफलता आपके और खुद के बीच की लड़ाई है।

