Remember your resolve of 'Vocal for Local': Highlights of PM Modi's 70th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' reminded public to be 'Vocal for Local' while shopping.
PM Narendra Modi urged for low key Dussehra celebrations. "Dussehra is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the COVID-19 battle, we are fighting, victory is certain," he said.
"Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals and festivals in dignity, therefore, the battle we are fighting is sure to win. Before coronavirus, in Durga pandal, there was a huge crowd for the darshan of God, but this time it could not happen. Earlier, big fairs were also held on Dussehra, but this time their appearance is also different," he added.
As festive season lies ahead, PM Modi reminded public to be 'Vocal for Local' while shopping. He said, " This time when you go shopping, remember your resolve of 'Vocal for Local'. When purchasing goods from the market, we have to give priority to local products."
PM Modi also urged people to remember Jawans who are away from home and ensuring our saftey at border. He said, ' This festival season, remember Jawans and light a lamp for them.'
He asked people to take care of sanitisation workers, housekeepers, security guards. "During festivals, do remember lockdown times when we got to know those close associates of society without whom our lives would have been very difficult. Sanitisation workers, housekeepers & guards were with us in difficult times, now in festivals, we've to take them along," PM Modi said.
Prime Minister Modi asked the youth of the country to learn marshal arts. He also talked about local sports like Malkham making global headlines. "Nowadays, our traditional sport Mallakhamb is also gaining popularity in many countries. In US, when Chinmay & Pragya Patankar started teaching Mallakhamb at home, then they also had no idea it will gain so much success. Today, there are many Mallakhamb training centres in US," he said.
PM Modi in Mann ki Baat address said world taking note of India's products, cites example of rising popularity of Khadi. "Not only is the popularity of Khadi growing, Khadi is also being made in many places in the world. One place in Mexico is 'Oaxaca'. There are many villages in this area where local villagers work for weaving Khadi," he said.
PM Modi also paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. "Very few have the personality with many elements - ideological depth, moral courage, political acumen, deep knowledge of the agricultural sector and devotion to national unity," he said.
"Just imagine, with the image of iron-man, he was talking to the princes, managing the mass movement of Mahatma Gandhi, as well as fighting the British, and in the midst of all this, his sense of humour was in full colour," he said.
PM Modi in Mann ki Baat address paid tributes to Indira Gandhi. "On 31st October, we lost former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. I respectfully offer tributes to her," he said.
PM Modi also lauded efforts of residents of Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir in producing pencil wood for the country. "Almost 90 percent of the demand for pencil slate in the country is met by Kashmir valley, and Pulwama has a big share in that. At one time, we used to import the wood for pencils, but now Pulwama is making the nation self-reliant in this field," he said.
During his address to nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said: "Unity is strength, Unity is power". He also urged countrymen to visit a government-run website- ekbharat.gov.in and called for donations for efforts on national integration.
