Remember your resolve of 'Vocal for Local': Highlights of PM Modi's 70th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' reminded public to be 'Vocal for Local' while shopping.

PM Narendra Modi urged for low key Dussehra celebrations. "Dussehra is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the COVID-19 battle, we are fighting, victory is certain," he said.

"Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals and festivals in dignity, therefore, the battle we are fighting is sure to win. Before coronavirus, in Durga pandal, there was a huge crowd for the darshan of God, but this time it could not happen. Earlier, big fairs were also held on Dussehra, but this time their appearance is also different," he added.

As festive season lies ahead, PM Modi reminded public to be 'Vocal for Local' while shopping. He said, " This time when you go shopping, remember your resolve of 'Vocal for Local'. When purchasing goods from the market, we have to give priority to local products."