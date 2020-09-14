Remember the conch-blowing, mud-bath enthusiast BJP MP Sukhbir Jaunapuria? He tested positive for COVID-19

Remember the BJP MP who said that sitting in mud and blowing a conch shell will help in boosting one's immunity? He tested COVID-19 positive today.

Earlier, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, lawmaker from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency, suggested that sitting in mud and blowing conch shell will help in boosting immunity and help the body to combat the deadly coronavirus.

In the video he can be heard saying, "Go out, get wet in the rain, sit in the dirt, work on the farm, blow a conch... and eat 'desi' things. One gains immunity from doing these things."

Watch Full Video: