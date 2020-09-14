Remember the conch-blowing, mud-bath enthusiast BJP MP Sukhbir Jaunapuria? He tested positive for COVID-19

Remember the BJP MP who said that sitting in mud and blowing a conch shell will help in boosting one's immunity? He tested COVID-19 positive today.
Earlier, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, lawmaker from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency, suggested that sitting in mud and blowing conch shell will help in boosting immunity and help the body to combat the deadly coronavirus.
In the video he can be heard saying, "Go out, get wet in the rain, sit in the dirt, work on the farm, blow a conch... and eat 'desi' things. One gains immunity from doing these things."
Watch Full Video:
On International Yoga Day, too, Jaunapuria had suggested that applying mud on the body and performing yoga could help cure all diseases.
Well, we have heard bizarre claims by our lawmakers who believe that they have a cure for the novel coronavirus. And their bizarre claims did not turn out well for them. From 'Bhabhiji Papad' to 'conch-blowing' - these claims have left us in splits.
BJP leader and Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal had launched "Bhabhiji Papad" and claimed that it will help develop antibodies to fight COVID-19. “It will be very helpful in fighting the coronavirus,” he had said.
The Minister had also gone on to add the papad brand has been launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
Sadly, Meghwal tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.
