Relief from prosecution for anti-CAA protestors, COVID-19 lockdown violators in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Chennai: In a relief for those who were booked for staging anti-CAA protests in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that no prosecution would be launched against those booked by the police, except in cases of serious nature. A similar concession would be offered to those who violated the COVID-19 lockdown conditions.

Hitting the Assembly election campaign trail in Tenaksi in southern Tamil Nadu, at a pit stop in a Muslim dominated area, Palaniswami declared that no action would be taken on the cases registered against the two categories of people.

Action would be pursued only against those involved in serious offences such as preventing police personnel from discharging duties, during the anti-CAA protests.

Similarly during lockdown, over 10 lakh cases were registered for violating prohibitory orders. All these people would get relief from prosecution. However, those who illegally obtained e-passes for travel or prevented police from discharging duties would be prosecuted.