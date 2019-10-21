Reliance to focus on bringing down their net debt to zero in 18 months

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) starts its journey of bringing down its calculated net debt to zero in eighteen months. The information comes after RIL’s net debt consecutively increased from March 2015 to March 2019.

The Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd. analysts noted the move as a relief. “Strong standalone cashflow helped by a release in working capital from high contract liabilities left consolidated net liabilities ₹1,600 crore lower quarter-on-quarter on a like-for-like basis to US$36.1 billion," point out Jefferies in a report on 20 October.

RIL’s capital expenditure (capex)’s increase adds to the good news. RIL’s Q2FY20 press statement said, its capex for the quarter ending September was ₹19,075 crore (or $2.7 billion). For perspective, this measure stood at ₹22,627 crore for the quarter ending June.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, RIL’s telecom subsidiary has also seen a moderation in its capex. The company has said Jio capex has dropped to ₹5,000 crores for the September quarter. For comparison, Jio capex was ₹8,500 crore for the June quarter.

If taken into consideration, RIL’s September quarter performance shows its consumer businesses, retail and telecom, boost the overall earnings. Consumer business contribution in overall consolidated Ebitda stood at 33% for the September quarter, up from 23% in the same period last year.