e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaReliance Jio to launch 5G in Rajasthan today

Reliance Jio to launch 5G in Rajasthan today

The launch of 5G services will transform the lives of people in Rajasthan

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Jio to launch 5G services in Rajasthan today | File
Follow us on

Jaipur: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited will announce the launch of 5G services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajsamand today, a company official said.

Company chairman Akash Ambani will dedicate the services to Srinathji -- the deity of the Ambani family.

The commercial launch will take place later.

Read Also
Mumbai: Cops issue advisory against new wave of scammers and 5G fraud
article-image

"The launch of 5G services will transform the lives of people in Rajasthan. It will make them technology savvy at par with global citizens," the official added.

"We welcome the launch of 5G services. It's 5G for Sriji," said Vishal Baba, mahant of the Nathdwara temple.

Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani had visited the temple last month and promised to launch the services in the state from the temple.

In 2015 too, Mukesh Ambani had paid a visit to Shrinathji temple before the launch of 4G services.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Arunachal Pradesh helicopter crash: Army recovers mortal remains of four; search for fifth underway

Arunachal Pradesh helicopter crash: Army recovers mortal remains of four; search for fifth underway

Reliance Jio to launch 5G in Rajasthan today

Reliance Jio to launch 5G in Rajasthan today

UP: Divya becomes new state topper, surpasses twin sister Devanshi by 2 marks

UP: Divya becomes new state topper, surpasses twin sister Devanshi by 2 marks

Supreme Court gives a nod to NEET-PG Schedule For Academic Year 2022-23

Supreme Court gives a nod to NEET-PG Schedule For Academic Year 2022-23

State Education Policies Responsible For fall Of Urdu: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari

State Education Policies Responsible For fall Of Urdu: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari