Reliance Jio moves Punjab and Haryana high court on vandalism; says 'it has no plans to enter contract farming'

Reliance Industries, through its subsidiary, Jio Infocomm, has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking urgent intervention of the government to bring a complete stop to illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants, which have targeted its mobile towers in Punjab.

According to a statement put out by the company, taking advantage of the ongoing farmers' agitation, these vested interests have launched an incessant and malicious vilification campaign against Reliance, which has absolutely no basis in truth.





In this context, Mukesh Ambani's company also clarified that it is not in the business of corporate or contract farming and has absolutely no plans to enter this business.

It has never entered into long-term procurement contracts to gain unfair advantage over farmers or sought that its suppliers buy from farmers at less than remunerative prices, nor will it ever do so, RIL said.

The company also said it has "nothing whatsoever to do with the three contentious farm laws being debated in the country, and in no way benefits from them".

Far from hurting the interests of Indian farmers, the businesses of Reliance have actually benefited them and the Indian public at large, it added.



