Relekar-Ramnath’s ‘Sisterhood’ heads for Moon

S Ravi

New Delhi

Indian artist Sonal Relekar-Ramnath is over the moon as is the country as her painting ‘Sisterhood’ is headed to the moon as part of The Peregrine Collection! A first for an Indian artist, her artwork will be part of an assembly of creative works by 1200 creative artists and one AI. These will be carried in a time capsule aboard the Astrobotic Peregrine Lunar Lander scheduled to be sent to the Moon this year.

Obviously on top of the world, Relekar-Ramnath said: “When I started painting ‘Sisterhood’, I never imagined that it would go to the moon, literally. I find this whole experience nothing short of a miracle.” The artist holds a Masters in Fine Arts from the Academy of Art University, San Francisco, and is based out of Mumbai.