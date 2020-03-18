Release Omar Abdullah soon or we will hear Sara Abdullah Pilot's plea: SC tells Centre

Hearing a plea by Sara Abdullah Pilot, seeking the release of her brother Omar Abdullah, the Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Centre if it is planning to release Abdullah from custody.

"If you are releasing Omar Abdullah, release him soon or we will hear his sister's plea against his detention on merit," the Supreme Court said.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah told counsel appearing for the Centre that Abdullah's sister Sara Abdullah Pilot's plea against his detention will be heard on merit if he is not released soon. "If you are releasing him, then release him soon or we will hear the matter on merits," the bench said.

The observations came after counsel for the Centre and the J-K administration informed the court that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing in the matter, is arguing in another court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, said the court should fix a short date for hearing the matter.