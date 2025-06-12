 Relatives Of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims Rush To Civil Hospital Amid Scenes Of Distress And Despair (Video)
ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
The relatives of those affected in the Gujarat plane crash have started rushing to the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. | X @ANI

Ahmedabad: The relatives of those affected in the Gujarat plane crash have started rushing to the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London with 242 people on board crashed into a doctors' hostel near the Ahmedabad Airport shortly after taking off on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

The relative of the passenger outside the hospital, where people affected in the crash have been rushed to, expressed concern over the crash.

Speaking with ANI, a concerned relative, Bhawna Patel said, "My sister was going to London. She had her flight around 1.10 pm, but the flight crashed."

"My sister-in-law was going to London. Within an hour, I got news that the plane had crashed. So I have come here," another person with her added.

The mother of a boy inside the hostel, where the plane crashed, also rushed to the civil hospital in the wake of this horrific tragedy.

She said that her son jumped from the second floor and suffered some injuries.

"My son had gone to the hostel during lunch break, and the plane crashed there. My son is safe, and I have spoken to him. He jumped from the second floor, so he suffered some injuries," she said.

The London-bound Air India flight crashed into a doctor's hostel near the Ahmedabad Airport. The senior Ahmedabad police officer stated that about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the crash site had been cleared. He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the green corridor for the ambulance.

"After the takeoff, the plane crashed here, and after a preliminary enquiry, we found out that the plane crashed into a building, which is a doctors' hostel. After a few minutes of the incident, the concerned authorities reached the spot... We have cleared about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the area... We urge all the people to cooperate with us so that we can make a green corridor for the ambulance to go to the hospital," the senior officer stated.

Efforts are ongoing to ensure a safe and efficient rescue operation with the Gujarat government mobilising three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel, from Gandhinagar to the plane crash site.

The Ahmedabad City Police has issued an emergency number for the police emergency services and to get necessary information related to the plane crash.

"Ahmedabad City Police Emergency Number for Police Emergency Services and necessary information related to the Ahmedabad Plane Crash 07925620359," Ahmedabad Police stated in a post on X.

The flight operations at the Ahmedabad airport have been suspended temporarily until further notice following the Air India plane crash, according to an official spokesperson.

