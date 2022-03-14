'Rejoined politics because of Mamata Banerjee', says Babul Supriyo, TMC candidate for Ballygunge Assembly bypoll

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday named Babul Supriyo as nominee for the Ballygunge assembly by-election.

The Ballygunge assembly seat fell vacant following the demise of state minister Subrata Mukherjee.

"Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by-election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush!" tweeted the TMC supremo.

Supriyo, in response, thanked Banerjee for providing him with the opportunity to serve people.

"I want to thank Didi for allowing me to serve the people of the state. I am grateful to her and would work for the development of the state," Supriyo told news agency PTI.

The former BJP MP had joined the TMC last year, just months after he was dropped as a minister following a reshuffle in the Union Cabinet.

Reacting to his nomination, Supriyo on Monday said he rejoined politics because of Banerjee as she told him to work for the Bengal.

"I am very happy. I have re-joined politics because of Mamata Banerjee as she told me to work for the Bengal," news agency ANI quoted Supriyo as saying.

Meanwhile, Banerjee has named Shatrughan Sinha as TMC's candidate for bypoll to Asansol parliamentary seat. The seat was vacated by Supriyo after he quit the saffron party last year and joined the TMC.

"Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol," the TMC boss tweeted on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

