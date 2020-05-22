Rejecting buses was violation of Centre's directions: Sachin Pilot accuses UP Govt of being apathetic to migrants

The bus controversy between Congress and UP government continues unabated. Dy CM and PCC chief Sachin Pilot has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of being apathetic to the migrants. Addressing a press conference in Jaipur on Friday, Pilot said that rejecting the buses on the basis of their fitness was a violation of the Union Government’s directions. Also present in the press conference were AICC Secretary Zuber Khan and Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas. Khan made a startling revelation that even buses sent by Uttar Pradesh government were displayed on the website as autos. He said there can be technical glitches on websites that needed to be considered.

Pilot said that Priyanka Gandhi had offered 1000 buses to reduce the plight of the migrants who were walking to their homes on foot. But the Uttar Pradesh Government hampered this facilitation by not giving permission to the buses. Condemning the cases lodged against Congress leaders and their arrests, the deputy chief minister said that the centre has no policy for the labourers. He added that the Central Government had clearly stated that fitness and other shortcomings would not be an issue till May 31, but the buses were rejected on these very grounds. “We have been working on the initiative taken by our leader Sonia Gandhi who offered that Congress would pay the fare of the migrant labourers travelling home. I would have thanked the UP government if they had kept a large heart during this time of crisis,” he said.

AICC Secretary and in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Zuber Khan said that there is a possibility that there could be technical glitches on the transport department website and even buses sent by UP government to pick students from Kota were being shown on the site as autorickshaws. “Even their buses were being shown as autorickshaws but we allowed them to come in for students from Kota. They too should have adopted a similar approach and let in the buses,” said Khan.

Meanwhile responding to an issue of a bill of Rs 36 lakh submitted to Uttar Pradesh Government by the Rajasthan Government for the fuel provided to buses ferrying students from Kota to Uttar Pradesh, transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, “The UP Government had asked us to submit a bill for the fuel that was provided to the buses sent from UP to pick students from Kota. We sent them a bill of Rs 36 lakh and they have made a payment of Rs 19 lakh.”