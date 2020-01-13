Rehearsal for Republic-Day parade in full swing at Rajpath

New Delhi: Rehearsals for the Republic Day parade were in full swing on Monday at Rajpath with contingents belonging to different forces practising for the upcoming event.

Braving the chilly weather, forces including the Indian Navy were seen marching on the ceremonial boulevard, amid low visibility conditions as fog shrouded the area.

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) to not permit landing and take off for around two hours at the Indira International Airport on seven days this month -- January 18, 20-24, and 26 -- due to Republic Day celebrations.