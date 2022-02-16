Regular international flights may resume in late March, say Govt officials

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are in talks over resuming regular international flights, CNBC-TV18 quoted government sources. According to the report, the government aims to resume these flights by late March or the month later.

India had banned the regular operation of international aviation on March 23, 2020 with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. The current ban on scheduled international commercial flights is valid up to February 28, 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 04:26 PM IST