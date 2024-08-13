'Refugees Know India Is Safe Country For Minorities,' Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused opposition parties of defaming the country and said that a campaign was being run to project that minorities were not safe in India.

Speaking at an event organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minority morcha in Delhi, Rijiu said that whenever there was tension or disturbance in the neighbouring countries, the people from those nations took refuge in India as they knew India was always a safe country for minorities.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju On Minorities Taking Shelter In India

"Constitutionally recognised communities, except Hindus, are minority communities. Six recognised minorities, technically and by definition we are a minority but by no means, emotionally, socially.... no one in this country is a minority," said Rijiju.

"Our country is developing; a debate has come to the fore that minorities in India are not safe. 1959, when the northern borders were attacked by China and captured Tibet, Tibetans came to India, from Burma, people also came to India; and then from Nepal and Bhutan, refugees also came to India," he added.

"What is happening in Bangladesh people are coming to India. After tension in Sri Lanka, Tamilians also came to India. Everybody comes to India because they know India is a safe country for minorities. I am also a minority but I never feel this."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Highlights Positive Changes India Underwent In PM Modi's Leadership

Further highlighting the positive changes India underwent in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Rijiu said, "For the youth of this country, there was a time that educated youth used to go abroad and prosper there, but after 2014, we have seen a change now that work here. PM's vision of 2047, at the time of centenary celebration, we have to be developed."

"PM has been continuously emphasising providing platforms for development. Under the leadership of Modi ji we will become the third largest economy and we are on course of that and in next 25 years India will become 'Viksitrashtra'."

Notably, debate over minorities surfaced since Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju introduced The Waqf (Amendment) Bill and proposed sending it to a joint parliamentary committee after Opposition parties objected to its provisions.