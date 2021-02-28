'Red Fort violence was planned by BJP': Kejriwal attacks Centre at Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut

Centre's three farm laws are death warrant for farmers, said Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

Addressing farmers at Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Kejriwal attacked the BJP over the Red Fort violence on Janjuary 26, claiming that it was planned by the saffron party.

Recollecting the day of the violence, Kejriwal said, "The entire Red Fort incident was planned by them. Many people told me that they were deliberately shown wrong path as they didn't know streets of Delhi. Those who hoisted flag were their (BJP) workers."

Showing his trust and belief on the farmers, he said, "Our farmers can be anything but anti-nationals."