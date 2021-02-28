'Red Fort violence was planned by BJP': Kejriwal attacks Centre at Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut

Centre's three farm laws are death warrant for farmers, said Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.
Addressing farmers at Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Kejriwal attacked the BJP over the Red Fort violence on Janjuary 26, claiming that it was planned by the saffron party.
Recollecting the day of the violence, Kejriwal said, "The entire Red Fort incident was planned by them. Many people told me that they were deliberately shown wrong path as they didn't know streets of Delhi. Those who hoisted flag were their (BJP) workers."
Showing his trust and belief on the farmers, he said, "Our farmers can be anything but anti-nationals."
Comparing the BJP government with the British rule, he said that even the imperialists did not oppress our farmers to this extent and did not fix nails on the ground to stop the movement.
"Today, Bharatiya Janata Party's central government has filed cases against farmers for carrying out anti-national activities. Even Britishers did not have this courage. They call our farmers terrorists," he said.
Extending his support to the farmers of the nation, he accused the government of taking away their lands and giving it away to capitalisits. Pointing out farmers' do or die situation, he claimed that the farmers will become landless labours on their lands once it is taken by the capitalists.
"The farmers of our country are unhappy. It's been more than 90 days that they have been protesting near Delhi along with their families. More than 250 farmers have died in these 3 months but the Centre has done nothing about it," Kejriwal said.
Kejriwal on 21st February at a rally in UP had said that his government will help trace the farmers who have been missing since the violence on January 26 during a tractor parade by the protesting farmers, and asserted that if needed, he will approach the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre in this regard. He had also visited one of the protest sites at Singhu border in December and challenged the Centre to have an open debate with them in the three laws.
The AAP government has extended full support to the protesting farmers.
In a gesture of his party's support, the Delhi CM had torn the copies of farm laws in Delhi Assembly in December last year.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)