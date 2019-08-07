Red alert in Karnataka district; schools, colleges closed

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a 'red alert' in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada coastal district for the next 48 hours due to the havoc wreaked by heavy monsoon rains and gusty winds. There will be holiday for all schools and colleges in the affected districts on Wednesday and Thursday, officials said.

When a 'red alert' is issued, it means that extremely bad weather is expected. People in the affected areas should take action to keep themselves and others safe. Widespread damage, travel and power disruption is likely.