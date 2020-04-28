Record fertilizer sales during COVID-19 lockdown, says Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Amid national level COVID -19 lockdown, Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has had a record sale of Fertilizers to farmer community.

During 1 - 22 April 2020 POS sale of fertilizers to farmers was 10.63 lakh MT which is 32 percent higher than the last year sale of 8.02 lakh MT during the same period.

During 1-22 April dealers purchased 15.77 lakh MT fertilizers which is 46 percent higher than last year sale of 10.79 lakh MT during the same period.

Despite lot of movement restrictions due to National level COVID-19 lockdown, with the concerted efforts of Department of Fertilizers, Railways, States and Ports, production and supply of fertilizers in the country is going on without hindrance.

This is in line with the commitment made by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers to ensure availability of fertilizers to farmers for the upcoming Kharif season.