Record fertilizer sales during COVID-19 lockdown, says Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Amid national level COVID -19 lockdown, Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has had a record sale of Fertilizers to farmer community.
During 1 - 22 April 2020 POS sale of fertilizers to farmers was 10.63 lakh MT which is 32 percent higher than the last year sale of 8.02 lakh MT during the same period.
During 1-22 April dealers purchased 15.77 lakh MT fertilizers which is 46 percent higher than last year sale of 10.79 lakh MT during the same period.
Despite lot of movement restrictions due to National level COVID-19 lockdown, with the concerted efforts of Department of Fertilizers, Railways, States and Ports, production and supply of fertilizers in the country is going on without hindrance.
This is in line with the commitment made by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers to ensure availability of fertilizers to farmers for the upcoming Kharif season.
Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, D V Sadananda Gowda has said, there is no problem of fertilizers. State Government have sufficient stock of the fertilizers. He said we are in touch with State Agriculture Ministers. Gowda said his Ministry is committed to ensure availability of fertilizers to the farmer community before sowing time.
On 17th April, 41 Fertilizer Rakes moved from plants & ports. This is the highest movement of fertilizers during lockdown period in a day. One Rake carries 3000 MT of load at a time. production in fertilizer companies is going on in full capacity.
Government of India, Under Essential Commodities Act has allowed operation of Fertilizers plants in the country so that agriculture sector may not feel the heat of lockdown.
As loading and unloading of fertilizers are in full swing at fertilizer plants, railway stations and ports, no compromise is made with precautions to avoid COVID-19. Masks and all other preventive equipments are provided to labours and all other working staff.
