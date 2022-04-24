Reconsider decision: BS Yediyurappa writes to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on decision of naming Shivamogga airport after him

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday wrote to CM Basavaraja Bommai to reconsider his decision of naming under-construction Shivamogga airport after him.

Bommai had few days ago announced that the under-construction Shivamogga airport will be named after Yediyurappa.

However, the former CM has asked Mr Bommai to reconsider his decision suggesting him to consider someone who has worked for development of the nation, state and has a historic name.

Bommai, speaking to the media after inspecting the works at the airport had said, "The airport would be ready for inauguration in December. Measures would be taken to complete all the work before that to dedicate the airport to the people. The proposal for naming the airport after BS Yediyurappa would be sent to the Union Civil Aviation Minister and the necessary orders would follow after getting the approval. The project has been taken up under the Udaan programme.

Karnataka | Former CM & senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa writes to CM Basavaraja Bommai to reconsider his decision of naming under-construction Shivamogga airport after him; suggesting to consider someone who has worked for development of the nation, state & has a historic name. — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

Modern ATC equipment would be installed and the airport would have night landing facilities." The Chief Minister further said that the airport, once completed, would give a big boost in the development of Shivamogga.

"The airport would give a big boost for education, health services and industrialisation of Shivamogga. The airport would have the longest runway of 3,299 metres after the Bengaluru airport. It would be an airport or international standards where airbus could land," Bommai said.

Recalling the keen interest shown by Yediyurappa to build an airport in Shivamogga, Bommai said that the former Chief Minister has brought many infrastructure projects to the city.

"He had drawn up the plans way back in 2006-07 and the real work was started in 2020. Yedyurappa has brought many infrastructure projects to Shivamogga including the airport. It would become one of Karnataka's proud airports," he said.

(with agency inputs)

