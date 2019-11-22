Rebellion in UP Congress: Showcause served on veterans, MPs, MLAs

Lucknow": Barely months after Lok Sabha debacle followed by revamp of the state unit, the Uttar Pradesh Congress suffered a major setback on Thursday when over a dozen veteran leaders were served show-cause notices by the party high command allegedly for “indiscipline”.

The leaders, including members of All India Congress committees (AICC), former MPs, ministers and MLAs, are accused of opposing the Uttar Pradesh unit and Indian National Congress both in the public meetings consistently, as per the notices issued by the disciplinary committee on 21 November.

Former MP Santosh Singh, former ministers Satyadeo Tripathi, Ram Krishn Dwivedi, former legislators Siraj Mehandi and Rajendra Solanki are among the leaders who face charges of “anti-party activities”.

They have reportedly skipped a few meetings called by new party chief Ajay Singh Lallu (39), MLA from Tamkuhiraj (Kushinagar), who hails from a humble background.

The high command has backed Lallu and threatened the veterans with expulsion.

“This was unexpected from the veterans like you. Your anti-party stance has damaged the party’s image which is the gross violation of party discipline.

You must explain within 24 hours that why action shouldn’t be taken against you,” reads the letter which has been copied to Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as well.

The move appears to have been triggered by the absence of these leaders from the meeting called by the UP chief Ajay Singh Lallu (39), who replaced Raj Babbar a couple of months ago.

These veterans felt sidelined when Priyanka Gandhi revamped the state unit including young blood. Some senior leaders like Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia and RLN Singh were shifted in “advisory committee”, something on the lines of the BJP.

Shia leader Siraj Mehandi had even resigned from the membership of AICC and had written an emotional letter to Sonia Gandhi citing that the party had sidelined Shias while BJP had given them key posts.

Some disgruntled leaders had reportedly held their own meetings recently which the party leaderships disapproved off. Anshu Awasthi, party spokesperson, admitted the development, but refused to comment over the issue.