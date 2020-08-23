Rebel, CJI, Rajya Sabha MP, Chief Minister? Tarun Gogoi claims Ranjan Gogoi will be BJP's CM candidate in Assam

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Saturday claimed that Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will be BJP's CM candidate in Assam assembly election in 2021.

Gogoi who served as the 46th Chief Justice of India for 13 months between 2018 and 2019 was nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind on 16 March 2020.

As per the report by ToI, Tarun Gogoi said, "I have heard from my sources that Ranjan Gogoi’s name is there in the list of the BJP’s candidates for the chief minister's post."

Claiming that the former CJI has political ambitions Tarun Gogoi also said that BJP was happy with Ranjan Gogoi for Ram Mandir case judgment.

In Assam, the assembly elections are scheduled to be held in April 2021. In the previous assembly polls in 2016 the BJP, together with allies BPF and Asom Gana Parishad, had ended the 15-year Congress rule in the state.

The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly in 2016 had given a fractured mandate and no party got the absolute majority in the current House. The ruling BJP is in the government with support from the AGP and BPF along with one Independent MLA.