Reasons that led to Congress's failure in Punjab include farmers' agitation, internal party issues, says Former PM Devegowda

Former Prime Minister and patriarch of the Janata Dal (Secular) HD Devegowda on Saturday ruled out the possibility of his party entering into a pre-poll alliance with any political party in Karnataka ahead of the 2023 state Assembly elections.

Devegowda also said the Congress' inability to solve internal issues and taking everyone together led to its poor performance in Punjab, giving full advantage to Aam Aadmi Party.

Ruling out any alliance ahead of 2023 assembly polls, in response to a question he said, his party will fight against both the national parties.

"The reasons that led to the Congress's failure in Punjab include farmers' agitation and internal party issues. This has given the best opportunity to AAP and (other) opposition parties... People of Punjab have not selected the BJP," HD Devegowda, JDS leader, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On a question if his party would consider an alliance with the Congress, the former prime minister said: "I would like to tell you that we are not at all thinking about those alliances. We will sit in the opposition and we will try to build the party."

The AAP bagged a landslide victory in the Punjab polls, winning 92 Assembly seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 08:57 AM IST