'Real tribute': Arvind Kejriwal demands 'Bharat Ratna' for doctors who fought against COVID-19

As many as 730 doctors have succumbed to coronavirus infection during the second wave, according to data available by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in mid-June.

Bihar saw the maximum number of 115 deaths, followed by Delhi at 109, Uttar Pradesh 79, West Bengal 62, Rajasthan 43, Jharkhand 39, and Andhra Pradesh 38, the data showed. According to the IMA, 748 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure strict enforcement of the COVID-19 protocol, the Delhi Police has issued 1.37 lakh challans for not wearing masks and 22,000 for violations of social distancing norms between April 19 and July 2 this year, according to official data.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last month announced various relaxations in the ongoing lockdown that was imposed on April 19, saying the COVID-19 situation was improving and the economy of the city needed to be revived.

The data shared by Additional Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Anil Mittal stated that 1,62,526 challans have been issued in the national capital during the period for various coronavirus-related violations.

Out of them, 1,37,872 challans were issued for mask violation, 22,874 for violation of social distancing, 1,552 for holding large public gatherings or congregations, 72 for spitting and 156 for consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco etc, the data cited.

