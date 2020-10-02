Ready to sell former aircraft carrier INS Viraat for Rs 100 cr if company gets NOC: Current owner

Ahmedabad: The new owner of decommissioned warship INS Viraat has sought Rs 100 crore from a Mumbai-based firm which is making last ditch efforts to save the warship from being dismantled and to convert it into a museum.

INS Viraat, the aircraft carrier which was inducted into the Indian Navy in 1987 and decommissioned in 2017, was purchased by Shree Ram Group for a sum of Rs 38.54 crore at an auction in July this year. The warship, which is the symbol of India's rich maritime heritage, reached the ship-breaking yard at Alang on Gujarat coast last week.

Since the ship was bought as scrap in an auction, aspiring buyers would also need to procure a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Defence to buy the ship now, Shree Ram Group Chairman Mukesh Patel told PTI on Thursday.

"I bought this warship just out of my love for my country. Now, a Mumbai-based company wants to convert this ship it into a museum. Since they are also doing it out of patriotism, I agreed to sell the ship to them," he said.

"But, they need to first procure NOC from the defence ministry, without which I can't re-sell the ship," he said. Patel also said he first demanded Rs 125 crore and then agreed to sell it for Rs 100 crore considering that the company's cause is noble.