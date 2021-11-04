'Ready to reduce excise duty if Centre...': Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas

A day after the Narendra Modi led Central government slashed excise duty by Rs 5 on Petrol and Rs 12 on disesel on Diwali eve, Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the state government is ready to reduce the entire tax levied (on fuel prices) since 2014 if the central government is ready to do the same.

According to a India Today report, the minister said, "If the central government is ready to reduce the entire excise duty that it has levied since 2014, then the Rajasthan government will also reduce the same. The Rajasthan government is a government which has taken several projects for the welfare of the people."

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government said the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel is negligible. It demanded that the central government should reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel prices further to give more relief to the consumers.

"The Rajasthan government had already reduced VAT by 2.5 per cent. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will decide on whether there will be further reduction in VAT in the state or not," the minister said.

Further, taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata (BJP), Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the reduction in the excise duty is a result of the loss suffered by the party in the recent polls.

Following suit, nine NDA-ruled states reduced the Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel on Wednesday.

The nine states which decided to reduce the VAT on diesel and petrol prices are Assam, Karnataka, Bihar, Goa, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

Thursday, November 04, 2021