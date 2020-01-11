Ready to quit to protect the rights of minorities: TN minister

Amid the row over CAA, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani in Coimbatore on Saturday said he is ready to quit his post to protect the rights of the minority community. "Nothing will happen to minorities and if anything happens, I will stand with them. The post is not important to me and I am ready to quit to protect their rights," he said. Speaking at a function to distribute Pongal harvest festival gifts at Karumbukadai, a Muslim dominated area in the city, Velumani said Chief minister K Palaniswami had made the ruling AIADMK's stand clear on the floor of the House on the CAA. Besides, he had taken up the matter at the Central government level after a delegation from Jamaath met him a few days ago, he said.

Over 20 Muslim organisations and outfits on Thursday petitioned the state government to urge the Centre to withdraw the CAA.