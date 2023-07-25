‘Ready To Discuss Manipur Issue’: Amit Shah Writes Letter To Leaders Of Opposition In Both Houses

Home Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

Amid the ongoing deadlock in Parliament over the Manipur issue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wrote a letter to Leaders of Opposition in both houses.

The home minister took to Twitter and shared the letter he wrote to Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge (LoP Rajya Sabha) and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (LoP Rajya Sabha).

"The government is ready to discuss the Manipur issue and seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines. I hope that all the parties will cooperate in resolving this important issue," he wrote.

Opposition likely to move a no-confidence motion against govt

Shah's remarks came hours after it was reported that some parties of the opposition INDIA alliance are most likely to move a notice for a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha to make PM Modi speak in Parliament on the Manipur issue.

As the opposition insists on getting the prime minister's response on the Manipur issue before starting a discussion, there is a standoff in both chambers of Parliament. A settlement is still elusive despite attempts from both the opposition and the treasury benches.

Over 160 people have died and several more have been injured as a result of the deteriorating situation in Manipur since the start of ethnic conflict on May 3.

