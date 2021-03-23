'Ready to create tension...': TMC MP Derek O'Brien writes to EC, claims Suvendu Adhikari 'is giving shelter to goons in Nandigram'

Kolkata: In a letter to the State Election Commission, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien claims that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is giving shelter to goons at Nandigram.
Citing four specific addresses, the TMC Rajya Sabha MP claimed that just to create unnecessary tension pre and post poll, the defected leader had given shelter to the goons even at the particular building which has been rented for the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
“We request you to immediately intervene and direct necessary steps to be taken by police as they apprehend all outside anti-social elements hired and harboured by Suvendu Adhikari. All have bikes and are ready to create tension in Nandigram,” said Derek.
Talking to the media, the owner of the house that is rented for TMC supremo said that they are being maligned and also that they have not given their house to any unknown person.
It is pertinent to mention, that on March 15, Suvendu had appealed to the Election Commission over cancellation of Mamata Banerjee’s candidature and claimed that she had allegedly not declared six pending criminal cases in her election affidavit.
Incidentally, two days later, the Trinamool Congress approached the Election Commission, seeking Adhikari’s nomination be cancelled as he had allegedly filed wrong details about his residence in his nomination paper.
Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora and Deputy Election Commissioner of India Sudip Jain, and other ECI observers had arrived at Siliguri, and also held a review meeting over the final preparations of elections.
