'Ready to create tension...': TMC MP Derek O'Brien writes to EC, claims Suvendu Adhikari 'is giving shelter to goons in Nandigram'

Kolkata: In a letter to the State Election Commission, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien claims that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is giving shelter to goons at Nandigram.

Citing four specific addresses, the TMC Rajya Sabha MP claimed that just to create unnecessary tension pre and post poll, the defected leader had given shelter to the goons even at the particular building which has been rented for the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“We request you to immediately intervene and direct necessary steps to be taken by police as they apprehend all outside anti-social elements hired and harboured by Suvendu Adhikari. All have bikes and are ready to create tension in Nandigram,” said Derek.