Read: Full text of statements by MEA, Joe Biden's transition team on phone call with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with US president-elect Joe Biden in the first interaction between the two leaders after the latter defeated incumbent Republican president Donald Trump in the November 3 US presidential election.

The two leaders discussed global challenges, including containing COVID-19, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Joe Biden, who will take over as United States President in January, told Modi that alongside Kamala Harris, the first vice president of South Asian descent, he wants to strengthen and expand relations between their countries.