Read: Full text of statements by MEA, Joe Biden's transition team on phone call with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with US president-elect Joe Biden in the first interaction between the two leaders after the latter defeated incumbent Republican president Donald Trump in the November 3 US presidential election.
The two leaders discussed global challenges, including containing COVID-19, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.
Joe Biden, who will take over as United States President in January, told Modi that alongside Kamala Harris, the first vice president of South Asian descent, he wants to strengthen and expand relations between their countries.
Here is the readout of the call released by Biden-Harris Transition Team:
The president-elect spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The president-elect thanked the prime minister for his congratulations and expressed his desire to strengthen and expand the U.S.-India strategic partnership alongside the first vice president of South Asian descent. The president-elect noted that he looks forward to working closely with the prime minister on shared global challenges, including containing COVID-19 and defending against future health crises, tackling the threat of climate change, launching the global economic recovery, strengthening democracy at home and abroad, and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.
Here is statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA):
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with His Excellency Joseph R. Biden, President-elect of the United States of America. Prime Minister Modi warmly congratulated President-elect Biden on his election, describing it as a testament to the strength and resilience of democratic traditions in the United States.
The Prime Minister also extended his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Vice President-elect Senator Kamala Harris.
The Prime Minister warmly recalled his earlier interactions with H.E. Joseph R. Biden, including during his official visits to the United States in 2014 and in 2016. H.E. Joseph R. Biden had chaired the Joint Session of the U.S. Congress that was addressed by the Prime Minister during his 2016 visit.
The leaders agreed to work closely to further advance the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, built on shared values and common interests. The leaders also discussed their priorities, including containing the Covid-19 pandemic, promoting access to affordable vaccines, tackling climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region.
