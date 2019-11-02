RCEP pact will deal body blow to eco: Sonia

New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the govt’s economic policies and said signing the RCEP agreement will deal a “body blow” to the economy, resulting in “untold hardship” for farmers, shopkeepers and small enterprises. She also accused PM Modi of being too busy “managing headlines and events”, instead of acknowledging the “severe slow­down” and looking for a comprehensive resolution. At a meet of general secretaries, heads of frontal organisations and senior leaders at AICC headquar­ters, Gandhi said as a citizen and as a mem­ber of a respo­nsible opposition, it pains her to see the econo­my under siege. “What is even more worrying is the govt is in complete denial. Instead of acknowledging the severe slowdown and looking for a comprehen­sive resolution, PM Modi is too busy managing headlines and events,” she said.

... calls Oppn meet on Monday

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday called for a meet of the opposition parties in New Delhi on Monday to seek their support on the party’s call for a nationwide protest against the Centre on economic slowdown, unemployment and farm distress. Emboldened by the Congress party’s resurgent performance in Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls, she decided to convene an all-party meeting also to discuss the joint strategy in the winter session of Parliament from November 18 to December 13.

Sources said NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, who is flying to Delhi on Sunday, has consented to attend the meeting but this meeting may not discuss the Maharashtra imbroglio since other opposition parties are not involved in the issue.

They said Sonia will hold consultations with Pawar separa­tely on Monday on the situation in Maharashtra over the power struggle between BJP and its ally Sena delaying formation of the government even after one week of the election results. On Saturday evening, she held a lengthy discu­ssion with AICC general secreta­ries, state in-charges and heads of frontal organisations and depts to assess preparations for agitational programme at all state headquar­ters from Tuesday.