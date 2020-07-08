RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result to be declared today; Check on rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the 12th Science result today (Wednesday) at around 4 PM. Board chairman Dr DP Jaroli said that Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra is going to announce the results in RBSE conference hall. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the declaration of the results will be made by following social distancing norms amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The students, parents and teachers have been waiting for the results from a long time. The results will only be displayed online as schools and colleges are shut to contain the spread of the virus.

The students can check their results on: http://rajresults.nic.in/ or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How to check the results:

1. Visit http://rajresults.nic.in/ or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020'

3. After a new page appears, enter your details like the Roll Number etc.

4. Click on submit

5. Your result will appear on the screen. Take a print out for future use.