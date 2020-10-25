RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for COVID-19

MUMBAI: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is the latest public figure to test positive for Covid-19.

Announcing his test result on Twitter, Das said he’s currently asymptomatic and will continue to work in isolation. “I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Governors and other officers through VC and telephone,” he tweeted.

In May, as the virus had fanned out in the country, the Reserve Bank had allowed majority of its staff across its centres to work from home while ensuring unhindered business continuity. But, in tandem with the loosening of the lockdown, the RBI too had eased staff curbs. As of now, 25% of the junior staff and all senior officers, right up to the General Manager level, are reporting daily for duty.

So are Governor Shaktikanta Das, all the four deputy governors, the executive directors and their immediate reporting staff, as also those in the communications department. A hands-on person he has been active during the lockdown period and after the restrictions were eased.

The total strength of the central bank is close 14,000, of which around 4,000 are based in Mumbai. The headquarters alone has around 2,000 people working in the two Mint Road offices, while others are spread across the CBD Belapur Tech Centre, BKC and Mumbai Central offices etc.