Tamil Nadu state song row: RBI expresses regret, says 'we respect customs and practices followed in each region of the country'

Chennai: The Reserve Bank of India, Chennai, on Thursday expressed regret regarding a row over some of its employees not standing up when the Tamil Nadu State Song ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ was played during Republic Day celebrations.

On Wednesday, politicians including State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had expressed outrage, after a viral video clip showed some of the senior staff defending their action in not standing up for the State Song. The staff claimed the High Court had said it was not necessary to stand up when the song was played.

Apart from the Finance Minister, some MPs including DMK’s Kanimozhi disapproved of the RBI staff’s action. Kanimozhi cited that a Government Order mandated everyone to stand up when the 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' was played at public forums.

On Thursday, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi founder T Velmurugan staged a protest outside the RBI’s office seeking action against the staff.

Against this backdrop, representatives of the RBI, Chennai, led by the Regional Director S M N Swamy, called on the Finance Minister at the Secretariat explaining their position to him.

Later in a statement, the RBI said, the ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ was sung on the occasion of the Republic Day as a mark of deference for the Tamil culture and language. “However, subsequently, in the commotion that ensued, certain unnecessary statements concerning the Song had been made, which were uncalled for and regrettable,” it acknowledged.

“We are aware that ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ is the State Song of Tamil Nadu. We wish to reiterate that, as a regulatory body, we respect the customs and practices followed in each region of the country,” the RBI added.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 08:03 PM IST