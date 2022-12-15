RBI ex-governor Rajan joins Rahul’s yatra

Jaipur: Former governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Raghuram Rajan joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan on Wednesday. Rahul and Rajan walked together for around 10 km and discussed various issues of the country's economy.

Mr Rajan joined Rahul in the morning session of the yatra. The communication in-charge of the party Jairam Ramesh said, “It was a long discussion. Mr Rajan discussed the issues of GST, the state of the Indian economy, export promotion, private investment and dollar-rupee valuation with various other issues. ’

In the meantime, the yatra entered the Dausa district on Wednesday and will remain there for five days including a rest day on December 17th.

During the Dausa stay, the Congress government of the state will celebrate its fourth anniversary. The schemes and achievements of the government will be displayed in an exhibition on the yatra route. Some major announcements and launching of schemes are also expected on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the BJP took a swipe at Mr Rajan after he joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said his commentary on India's economy should be discarded with “disdain” as it is “coloured and opportunistic.”

BJP's foreign affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale tweeted, “One former RBI governor became head of govt and country lost ten precious years. Thanks to Modi, India will not repeat that mistake. RRR (Raghuram Rajan) can walk from Delhi to Chicago.”

The party's IT department head Amit Malviya said, “Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, a Congress appointee, joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a surprise. He fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh. Just that his commentary on India's economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic.”

While the BJP targeted Rajan, Congress leaders expressed happiness at the noted economist joining the yatra.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “A strong and sound economy is a combination of growth and welfare. Our vision is to reclaim that India. We are glad that former RBI Governor & leading Economist, Shri Raghuram Rajan joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in our endeavour to build an agenda for the future.”