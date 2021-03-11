Ravneet Bittu to assume charge as leader of Congress in Lok Sabha

Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu would function as the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha for the remaining part of the Budget session of Parliament, sources said on Thursday.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday entrusted the responsibility to Bittu, who is already the party's whip in the Lower House of Parliament.

The change was made as the Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury would be busy in West Bengal assembly elections which is starting on March 27. Chowdhury is also the Congress' West Bengal unit president.