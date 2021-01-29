Ravish Kumar to inaugurate People's Literature Festival

Jaipur: Magsaysay Award-winning journalist Ravish Kumar will inaugurate the People's Literature Festival (PLF) on February 6.

This will be the largest online Hindi literature festival in the country this time, said general secretary of Rajasthan Progressive Writers Association and PLF chief convenor Ishamadhu Talwar.

Talwar said the festival will be inaugurated by Ravish Kumar on February 6 at 12:00 noon. The festival will run over eight days online and will have more than 50 sessions.

Talwar said that in the inaugural session of PLF to be held on all four Saturdays and four Sundays of February, National President of Progressive Writers Association Ponneelan (Tamil), Executive President Ali Javed, General Secretary Dr. Sukhdev Singh Sirsa and outgoing General Secretary Rajendra Rajan and author Usha Kiran Khan will also be present.

The theme of the inaugural session will be ‘Our Time and Writing Challenges’. There will be a variety of sessions in PLF from morning to evening on all eight days.

Top women writers in Hindi, Mamta Kalia, Sudha Arora and Maitreyi Pushpa will participate in a session titled "Aadhi aabaadi ki aadhi sadi". The famous story writer Rupa Singh will talk on the journey of women writing for 50 years.

In the ‘Meet the Author’ series, Arvind Kumar will talk to author Usha Priyambada, known for her work ‘Pachpan Khambhe Lal Deewaren’. She is based in the US.

PLF convenor Premchand Gandhi said that the women writers will have a session on ‘Feminine fiction and criticism’, in which Rohini Aggarwal, Madhu Kankaria, Pragya, Neelima Tikku and Uma will participate.

The festival will also see a separate Innovation Forum for youth for 5 days, in which workshops on story writing and poetry as well as film songs, screenplay and direction will be organized.

Apart from this, on 14 February, there will be a recitation of love poems of the youth in which the young writers from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana will participate. Naresh Prajapat, a young writer and actor, will be in charge of the 'Nash' Yuva Manch.

There will also be a session dedicated to famous poet Manglesh Dabral who passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic. The session titled ‘Voice is also a place’ will see senior littérateurs Asghar Wajahat, Madan Kashyap, Ravindra Tripathi and Pankaj Chaturvedi discuss their contribution.