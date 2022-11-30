Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV | File Image

Ravish Kumar, Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, has resigned, reported e4m.

This comes a day after, New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) said that its promoter entity RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd has approved the resignation of Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy as directors on the firm's board.

The board has also approved the appointment of Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Chengalvarayan as directors on board of RRPRH with immediate effect.

Born in Jitwarpur village in Bihar, Kumar joined New Delhi Television Network (NDTV) in 1996 and worked his way up from being a field reporter.

After NDTV launched its 24-hour Hindi-language news channel - NDTV India - targeting the country's 422 million native speakers of Hindi, he was given his own daily show "Prime Time."

What is happening at NDTV?

The conglomerate, run by India's richest man Gautam Adani, in August acquired a little-known company that lent over Rs 400 crore to NDTV's founders more than a decade ago in exchange for warrants that allowed the company to acquire a stake of 29.18 per cent in the newsgroup at any time.

Post that, VCPL - the firm that the Adani group bought out - announced that it would launch an open offer on October 17 to buy an additional 26 per cent stake from minority shareholders of NDTV. However, the offer was delayed since SEBI had not given its approval to the open offer.