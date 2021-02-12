Ravi Shankar Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law; warns of strict action against non-compliance

New Delhi: Strict action would be taken against social media platforms that are found violating the law of the land, spreading fake news and stoking violence, Law and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

"You will have to follow the Constitution, you will have to abide by the laws,’’ the minister said, singling out Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and WhatsApp. He said these platforms have millions of followers in India and they are free to do business and make money, but they cannot be allowed to circumvent the provisions of the Indian Constitution and the laws.

It is understood that the government has readied draft rules to regulate social media, OTT platforms and news-related websites. This will entail creation of a self-regulatory mechanism involving filing of regular compliance reports.

This, in turn, will necessitate the appointment for a chief compliance officer who will respond on a 24x7 basis to any complaint from law enforcement agencies and submit regular reports on compliance. At the same time, there will be a grievance redressal mechanism portal and an oversight mechanism, sources told NDTV.