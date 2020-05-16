Ravi Shankar Prasad lashes out at opposition over Aarogya Setu criticism; says terrorists, corrupt will not have any privacy anyway

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has lashed out at Opposition parties over their constant criticism of the Aaroghya Setu app.

Attending a conclave organized by news channel Aaj Tak, Prasad said that those who have a problem with the app need not download it.

The app claims that it helps in cautioning a user of any nearby COIVD19 patients and also helps in tracing the contacts of infected patients.

“The app is a sophisticated surveillance system and if people have a problem with it, they need not download it,” he said, adding terrorists and the corrupt are do not have any privacy.

Earlier, a Buzzfeed report claimed that the engineer had cracked the application and skilled all the process to fill in the data.He managed to bypass a page that requested personal information like name, age, gender, travel history, and COVID-19 symptoms. Moreover, requests to access Bluetooth and GPS of the phone were also shunned.