Ratul Puri moves plea challenging dismissal of anticipatory bail in AgustaWestland case

New Delhi: Businessman Ratul Puri has moved a plea challenging the dismissal of his anticipatory bail petition by the trial Court in Agusta Westland money laundering case.

His counsel Advocate Vijay Aggarwal has made urgent mentioning before the bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar. The court is expected to hear the matter later today at 2 pm. Puri who is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamalnath was served with a Non Bailable Warrant by a special court on Friday.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar had allowed the plea of ED seeking issuance of NBW against him based on probe agencies claims of non-cooperation by the businessman despite several summonses. The same court on 6th August had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the same matter.

The court, while dismissing his anticipatory bail plea stated that "considering the evidence collected so far by ED and the serious nature of allegations, the gravity of the offense and the alleged conduct of the accused" the court did not find it fit to grant anticipatory bail to Puri.