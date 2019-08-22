India

Ratul Puri moves Delhi court to surrender in AgustaWestland money laundering case

New Delhi: Businessman Ratul Puri, who was arrested in a bank fraud case, moved an application before a Delhi court Thursday saying he wants to surrender in the money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, filed the plea before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, who has put up the matter for Friday. The court had Wednesday refused to cancel a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him in the money laundering case related to the chopper scam.

Puri is already in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged bank fraud case related to his company Moser Baer. The application, moved advocate Vijay Aggarwal, also prayed for the production of Puri in the court so that he can surrender before the judge.

