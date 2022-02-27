Rare Diseases India Foundation appeals Union Health Minister to provide funds for life-saving treatments

Rare Diseases India Foundation has appealed to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to address gaps in providing life-saving treatment to those requiring it, and that there should be a scheme of Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN) available to all Group 3 (a) patients with treatable conditions. However, the letter stated that in the absence of any government support for treatment, several patients --- mostly children – have lost their lives in the interim period.

As per estimates compiled by the patient support group, there are currently 34 eligible patients in Maharashtra. Another 9 – most of them children – have so far lost their lives in recent times due to the lack of any support mechanism.

“On behalf of the Rare Disease India Foundation and all patients, we would like to draw your immediate attention to the current gaps in providing life-saving treatment to these patients, who have been diagnosed with rare, genetic conditions for which the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved treatment is available in India for many years now,” said Saurabh Singh, Co-founder and Director of RDIF in a letter addressed to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Every year, February 28 is celebrated as Rare Disease Day to spread awareness and initiate change for those suffering from such diseases. According to rarediseaseday.org, 300 million people in the world are suffering from rare diseases. And, it is reported that among the 7,000 rare diseases identified the world over, 450 have been found in Indians. Lack of data makes it difficult for the government to keep a tab of such cases. To aid patients affected by them, the Union government in 2017 came up with a policy, which was revised in 2021. The policy has three objectives: Focusing on early diagnosis, amplifying research and lowering treatment costs. Under the Umbrella Scheme of Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi, financial aid of up to Rs 20 lakh is made available.

Singh said that even after seven months of the crowdfunding platform https://rarediseases.nhp.gov.in/ going live, a meagre amount of INR 1,15,866 (Rupees One Lakh Fifteen Thousand, Eight Hundred and Eighty-Six only)) has been raised so far, as a result of which not a single patient has been put on treatment. "You would also be aware that over 236 patients have so far registered their applications on the portal seeking treatment support, out of which many have been diagnosed with Lysosomal Storage Disorders – classified as Group 3(a) in the National Policy for Rare Diseases. Group 3(a) conditions, as explained in the National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021, are diseases for which definitive treatment -- Based on the literature sufficient evidence for good long-term outcomes exists for the following disorders," Singh added.

The Policy had explained that definite treatment was available for Group 3(a) conditions. “In the absence of any government support for treatment, several patients, mostly children, have lost their lives in the interim period,” he wrote.

Conservatively, nearly 45 patients had died while awaiting treatment, he said, adding that several developing economies such as Argentina, Brazil, Algeria and Egypt had robust reimbursement mechanisms or had allocated funds from the healthcare budget for the purpose.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates two new departments and centres at IIPS

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 09:17 PM IST