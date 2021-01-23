Rapid development of Assam, northeast region integral part of self-reliant India: PM Modi

PM Modi further said: "In the last six years, Assam and Northeast are witnessing unprecedented development in terms of connectivity and other infrastructure. Today, Assam and Northeast are widening our connection with the Eastern Asian countries under the 'Act East' Policy. Assam is developing as a major part of AatmaNirbhar Bharat with better infrastructure." The Prime Minister said a large part of Assam has now returned to the path of peace and development with the historic Bodo Agreement.

"The agreement was followed by the first elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council and representatives were elected. Now the Bodo Territorial Council will establish new paradigms of development and trust," he added.

PM Modi said over Rs 40,000 crores have been invested over the years on oil and gas-related infrastructure in Assam. Gas connectivity of North East and East India is going to be strengthened by the Guwahati-Barauni gas pipeline, he added.

He also lauded the Assam government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I am sure they will take the vaccination programme ahead with the same enthusiasm," he added.

PM Modi also distributed land pattas/allotment certificates to indigenous people in Sivasagar, under the state government programme to one lakh beneficiaries.

"Today, the government of Assam has solved a major concern of your life. More than 1 lakh native families will now get the right to own land," he said.

The Prime Minister said special emphasis is being given to secure the rights of indigenous people related to land along with preserving their language and culture.

"When we formed the government in Assam, there were 6 lakh indigenous families who did not have their land papers. During the previous government, it was not a matter of concern for them. But Sarbananda Sonowal-led government worked seriously to make this concern go away." "Special emphasis is being given on securing rights of indigenous people related to land along with preserving their language and culture. The new land policy unveiled in 2019 shows the commitment of this government. More than 2.25 lakh native families have given land pattas. Now more than 1 lakh families will add to it," he said.