Rapid Action Force Celebrates Its 31st Anniversary

The Rapid Action Force (RAF), one of the world's most specialized anti-riot force, celebrated its 31st anniversary today in a befitting manner by organizing a National Seminar on the subject 'Management of Public Disorder : Challenges and Strategies to Restore Normalcy' at the Shaurya CRPF Officers' Institute, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Shri Nityanand Rai, Hon'ble Minister of State for Home Affairs graced the occasion with his august presence as the Chief Guest. He felicitated 1 Distinguished Medal and 19 Gallantry Medal recipients on the occasion. He also distributed Best Operational, Best Administration and Best E-Governance trophies to 106 RAF, 194 RAF, and 91 RAF Battalions respectively.

An extremely erudite, illustrious and experienced panel consisting of retired police officers, Dr Vikram Singh, Retd DG, UP Police and Dr Meeran Chadha Bornwankar, Retd DG, BPR&D, along with senior officers from CAPFs, officers from the administration at the Centre, States, and Union Territories, participated in lively discussions on the swiftly changing dynamics of public disorder, ever- evolving multiple challenges, and roles of different stakeholders in order to devise the most effective and implementable strategies.

Hon'ble MoS for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai, addressed the 31st RAF Anniversary celebrations and emphasized the extraordinary and consistent contribution of RAF in serving the nation. He remarked that the Rapid Action Force has consistently lived up to its name, displaying exemplary agility in promptly and effectively countering anti-national forces. Besides expressing his gratitude to the Hon’ble Minister for his presence in the event, Shri Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG CRPF, in his address, extolled the exceptional role played by RAF not only in maintaining the law and order, and religious harmony in the Nation but also in rescue, relief and disaster management operations across the world. Sh. Pankaj Singh, Dy NSA, graced the event as the Chief Guest for the valedictory session of the National Seminar and recalled his tenure in the CRPF, among other things. While sharing his thoughts about CRPF, he described it as an extremely disciplined and versatile force.

Raised on this day in 1992, RAF has now grown into 15 formidable Battalions deployed across the nation with an unflinching dedication to pursue the goals of swift restoration of peace and public order by quick riot control, effective crowd control, sustaining peace in large religious congregations, and unparalleled disaster management while steadfastly following its credo - “Serving Humanity with Sensitive Policing”. The force also has the distinction of rendering its exemplary services beyond national borders as it has alao served in United Nations Peacekeeping Missions in Haiti in 1995, in Kosovo during 2000 to 2005, and in Liberia from 2007 to 2016 and earned glory to the Nation at international forums which stands as a testimony to the remarkable contribution of RAF to world peace.

