Rape victim dies after allegedly being set afire by kin of accused in UP's Bulandshahr; 3 arrested

A 15-year-old rape victim in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district died of burn injuries on Tuesday, reported NDTV.
According to a report by NDTV, the rape victim alleged that she was set afire by an uncle of the accused and his friends who were pressuring her to reach a compromise. Three persons were arrested following a complaint by the victim's father, while the rape accused was already in jail, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said, adding two policemen have also been suspended for alleged negligence in handling the case.
Police had earlier said that the woman had allegedly set herself this morning due to stress. According to a complaint filed by the woman on August 15, she was raped by a man who had come to her village to guard a mango orchard, the SSP had said. The accused was arrested the same day and has been in prison, the police official said. The SSP said the uncle of the accused and one of his friends were forcing the victim to reach a compromise.
Her father has given a written complaint in which he has alleged that his daughter was set afire following which the arrests were made, the SSP said. Two policemen have been suspended for alleged negligence in handling the case, he said, adding two senior officers have also been taken off active duty.
This comes weeks after a 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by four men on September 14 in a Hathras village and admitted to the AMU’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh in a critical condition.
She was on September 28 referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital in an extremely critical condition with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue and died a day later on early hours, triggering widespread outrage, protests and calls for justice. The Hathras police, however, took her body to her native district and allegedly cremated her overnight without her parent’s consent.
