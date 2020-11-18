Rape victim dies after allegedly being set afire by kin of accused in UP's Bulandshahr; 3 arrested

A 15-year-old rape victim in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district died of burn injuries on Tuesday, reported NDTV.

According to a report by NDTV, the rape victim alleged that she was set afire by an uncle of the accused and his friends who were pressuring her to reach a compromise. Three persons were arrested following a complaint by the victim's father, while the rape accused was already in jail, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said, adding two policemen have also been suspended for alleged negligence in handling the case.

Police had earlier said that the woman had allegedly set herself this morning due to stress. According to a complaint filed by the woman on August 15, she was raped by a man who had come to her village to guard a mango orchard, the SSP had said. The accused was arrested the same day and has been in prison, the police official said. The SSP said the uncle of the accused and one of his friends were forcing the victim to reach a compromise.