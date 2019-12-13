Rape in India Comment: EC urged to punish Rahul for violating women's dignity

New Delhi: A BJP delegation led by union minister Smriti Irani on Friday petitioned the Election Commission to take the "strongest action possible" and impose the "heaviest punishment possible" on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his dirty remarks on women at a poll rally on Thursday in Jharkhand undergoing the Assembly elections.

She told reporters that the speeches in the election meetings come under the purview of the Election Commission and hence requested it to uphold dignity of women sought to be violated by Rahul Gandhi by choosing "rape" for political mockery against Prime Minister Modi initiating the "Make in India" for employment to the Indian youth and inviting foreigners to invest in India.

What Rahul said amounts to dub every leader and father a rapist and an invitation to the foreigners to come to India to rape the women, Irani added.

Just before she reached the Election Commission, Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted to her that "since you are not only minister but also a woman and so do not run away from replying on the rape accused BJP leaders Sengar and Nityanand by coming clean outside the Election Commission."

He also appealed to her to stop the "bogus anger" against Rahul Gandhi to pull the curtains on failure to do nothing against the rapists.