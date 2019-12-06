'Rape convicts under POCSO Act should not be allowed mercy petition', says President Kovind

As entire India is outraged at multiple incidents of rape and henious crime against against women, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that there should be no provision of mercy pleas for rapists of children.

In his address at an event here on Friday, Kovind said: "Rape convicts under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act should not be allowed mercy petition."

Calling women's safety a "serious issue", he said: "Parliament should review mercy petitions."