Ranthambore Tiger Park: T25 AKA Zalim, the loving adopter of orphans, passes away

Rajasthan: Ranthambore Tiger Reserve of Rajasthan lost yet another tiger. The corpse of male tiger T25 aka Zalim was found in the Taleda region by the forest department personnel on Monday.

The corpse of the 16 year old tiger was found by a rescue team and according to forest officials it is around 24 hours old. A post-mortem was conducted on the tiger and it was cremated by department officials. The death is being attributed to territorial fight, however the viscera samples of the tiger have been taken and sent to Bareli and Bharatpur for evaluation. The actual reasons for the death would then be ascertained.